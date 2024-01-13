Whittier Trust Co. Has $693,000 Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,712,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 411,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 866,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,901,000 after acquiring an additional 180,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 57.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 630,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after buying an additional 229,294 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BAB opened at $26.81 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

