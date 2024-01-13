Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,230 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 1.5 %

STM stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average of $46.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STM

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.