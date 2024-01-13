Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $856,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 7,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Public Storage by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.86.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $295.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

