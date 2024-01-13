Whittier Trust Co. Invests $600,000 in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XJH. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,001.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS:XJH opened at $37.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $111.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.