Whittier Trust Co. Makes New $328,000 Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.17, for a total transaction of $2,850,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.19, for a total transaction of $5,071,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.17, for a total value of $2,850,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,900 shares of company stock worth $22,632,184. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

MSTR opened at $485.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $555.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 376.38 and a beta of 2.52. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $188.30 and a 1 year high of $727.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). The firm had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.75.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

