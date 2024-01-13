Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 72 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 54.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.75.

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 660,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,259,633.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 660,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,259,633.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 539,065 shares of company stock valued at $102,830,906. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNOW stock opened at $191.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.36. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $128.56 and a one year high of $202.83. The stock has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

