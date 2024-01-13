Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE KEY opened at $14.21 on Friday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.