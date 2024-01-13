Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $27,000 Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 14.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,409,000 after buying an additional 10,480,541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 138.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,876,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,307 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Infosys by 93.7% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,525,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Infosys by 34.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 294.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,570,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157,198 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

Infosys Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:INFY opened at $19.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $20.06.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

