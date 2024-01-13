Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $32,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 108.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 4.2 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $535.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $509.30 and its 200-day moving average is $489.29. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $568.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The business had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IDXX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

