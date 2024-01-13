Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $34,000 Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in eBay by 272.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $41.21 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.05.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.05.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

