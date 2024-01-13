Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 118 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after buying an additional 83,039,505 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $391,652,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $261,515,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,297,000 after buying an additional 576,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $164.99 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.95.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.27.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

