Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 2,087 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 40.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE KEY opened at $14.21 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

