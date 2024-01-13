Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $225.50 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $228.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.89. The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

