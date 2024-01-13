Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 254 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,340,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,039,000 after buying an additional 136,629 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ball by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after buying an additional 5,903,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ball by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,952,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,163,000 after buying an additional 169,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ball by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after buying an additional 1,200,145 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,473,000 after buying an additional 37,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE BALL opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $62.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average of $53.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BALL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

