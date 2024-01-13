Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 3,224 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,771 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Newmont by 201.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,946,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,683 shares of company stock worth $1,075,586 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 0.3 %

NEM stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

