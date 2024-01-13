Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 6,087 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,629 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 315,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 25,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 2.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBVA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of BBVA opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $9.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

