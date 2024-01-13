Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 369,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.1% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $62,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 137,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,163,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 11.6% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.94.

Chevron Stock Up 1.4 %

CVX opened at $147.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.72 and a 12 month high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.