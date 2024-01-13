Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $29.58.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TLK. StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

