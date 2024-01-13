Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.16. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07.

Insider Activity

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Tyson Foods Profile



Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

