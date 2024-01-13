Whittier Trust Co. Sells 160 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,533,000 after purchasing an additional 129,541 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $8,019,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 66.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000.

XOP opened at $133.79 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $114.16 and a 1-year high of $154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.97 and a 200-day moving average of $141.03.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

