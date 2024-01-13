Whittier Trust Co. Sells 46 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,334 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 318,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,790,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,405 shares of company stock worth $16,176,680 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.86.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VRTX opened at $433.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $382.77 and a 200 day moving average of $363.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $283.60 and a 52-week high of $434.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

