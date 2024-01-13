Whittier Trust Co. Sells 474 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,633,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,332,000 after acquiring an additional 685,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,952,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,564,000 after buying an additional 239,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,093,000 after buying an additional 64,443 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,826,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,487,000 after buying an additional 144,001 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,252,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,811,000 after buying an additional 18,807 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

LEG stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $38.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 117.20%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

