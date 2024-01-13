Whittier Trust Co. Sells 577 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Sysco by 93,506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,541,000 after buying an additional 549,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Sysco by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,286,000 after buying an additional 357,246 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,660,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,574,000 after acquiring an additional 57,317 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,139,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,047,000 after acquiring an additional 229,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $75.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.38.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYY

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.