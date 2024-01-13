Whittier Trust Co. Sells 7,700 Shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUSB. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 178,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 112,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 126,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SUSB opened at $24.57 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.0654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.