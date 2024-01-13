Whittier Trust Co. Sells 825 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,267,000 after purchasing an additional 95,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,671 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,808,000 after acquiring an additional 198,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,028 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $75.53 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.77.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

