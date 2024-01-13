William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Monday, January 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $12.47 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.49. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $12.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on LULU. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.61.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $479.94 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $516.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $467.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

