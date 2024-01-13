Wolfe Research Lowers DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) to Underperform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DT Midstream from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of DTM opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.53.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 76.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 234,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

