WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,400 shares, a growth of 296.8% from the December 15th total of 478,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19,004.0 days.

WuXi AppTec Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WUXIF opened at $9.93 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

