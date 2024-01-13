WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,400 shares, a growth of 296.8% from the December 15th total of 478,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19,004.0 days.
WuXi AppTec Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WUXIF opened at $9.93 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54.
About WuXi AppTec
