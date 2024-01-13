Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the December 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wynn Macau Trading Up 0.8 %

WYNMY stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. Wynn Macau has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

Wynn Macau Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.