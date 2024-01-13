X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Update

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the December 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 0.2 %

USOI stock opened at $70.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average of $77.45. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.77.

Institutional Trading of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 128.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 213.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 22,313 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 599.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 520.5% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 143.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

