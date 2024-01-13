XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the December 15th total of 718,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
XD Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS XDNCF opened at $2.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.17. XD has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $2.17.
XD Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than XD
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for XD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.