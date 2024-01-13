XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the December 15th total of 718,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

XD Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS XDNCF opened at $2.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.17. XD has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $2.17.

Get XD alerts:

XD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

XD Inc, an investment holding company, develops, publishes, operates, and distributes mobile and web games in Mainland China and internationally. The company also operates TapTap, a platform for gamers and game developers, as well as provides information services. its game portfolio comprises online games and premium games.

Receive News & Ratings for XD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.