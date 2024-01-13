XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $87.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on XPO from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on XPO from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPO from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.86.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $86.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. XPO has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $90.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 278.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.05.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that XPO will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $239,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 165.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

