Zacks Research Comments on AvalonBay Communities, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $10.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.1 %

AVB opened at $182.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $198.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.29.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.46%.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

