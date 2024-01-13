Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH stock opened at $123.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

