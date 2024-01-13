Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Sells $1,061,235.78 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 15,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $1,061,235.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,762,746.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Velchamy Sankarlingam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $113,080.58.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZM opened at $70.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.87. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $85.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 96.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of -0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZM shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

