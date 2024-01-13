Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Zoom Video Communications from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $70.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 96.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average of $67.87. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $85.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,070,664.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $124,890.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $165,644.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,962 shares in the company, valued at $7,934,120.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,070,664.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,890.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,847 shares of company stock worth $7,230,010. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

