Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.25) Per Share

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Zumiez in a report issued on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.24). The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Zumiez’s FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. Zumiez has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $358.92 million, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,738 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 6,606.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 529.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

