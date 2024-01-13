Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 5,926 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Roblox by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 154,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Roblox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,635,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,375,000 after purchasing an additional 32,074 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $388,817.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,794,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,031,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $388,817.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,794,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,031,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $4,778,992.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,272 shares of company stock worth $12,554,879 in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Trading Down 3.6 %

RBLX opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.84. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.