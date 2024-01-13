Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,672 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

ACI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

ACI stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.24.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 83.38% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

