Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 12,628 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,628 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Quarry LP lifted its position in Elastic by 79.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Amundi lifted its position in Elastic by 2,063.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 144.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $10,448,419.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,776,179.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $10,448,419.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,776,179.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $796,742.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,661,010.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,867 shares of company stock worth $14,928,615. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $111.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.34 and its 200 day moving average is $80.28. Elastic has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $118.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. Elastic’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

