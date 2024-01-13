Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 6,525 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at $88,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $174,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,149.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $174,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,149.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $586,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

NYSE:BRX opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $24.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

