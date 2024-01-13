Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 852.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 1,934.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.60 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bancolombia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $31.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $34.43.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. Bancolombia had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.8835 dividend. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.71%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Further Reading

