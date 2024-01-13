Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,644 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after buying an additional 69,944 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in GoDaddy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GDDY opened at $104.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.10. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $107.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.96 and a 200 day moving average of $83.04.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. Equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.44.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,906,380.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,906,380.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,550,345. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

