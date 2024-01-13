Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Generac by 92,616.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,121,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $79,109,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Generac by 61.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,395,000 after acquiring an additional 475,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Generac by 257.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 495,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,893,000 after acquiring an additional 357,057 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $476,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,459,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $476,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,459,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,725,690. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $123.50 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.24.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

