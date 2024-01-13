Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,278 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Pan American Silver worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 56.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 85.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,417,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after buying an additional 1,114,032 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 81,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 35.8% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 25,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the third quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 242,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Pan American Silver stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.29. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAAS. CIBC set a $25.00 price objective on Pan American Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Further Reading

