1,700 Shares in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Acquired by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 50,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after buying an additional 106,200 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,757,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter R. Matt acquired 6,200 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,371. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.04. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

