17,924 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,000. Eaton accounts for approximately 1.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.11. 1,011,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.94 and its 200 day moving average is $219.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $150.86 and a one year high of $244.27.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

