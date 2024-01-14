19,104 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Bought by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.12. 159,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,995. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

