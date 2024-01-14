27,116 Shares in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 227.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 101,421 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Triumph Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Triumph Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 133,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $15.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $17.27.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGI shares. Barclays raised Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen raised Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

