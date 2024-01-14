2,800 Shares in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Bought by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 154,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.41. 579,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,160. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.38 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.